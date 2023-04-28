37 people rescued after tourist boat capsizes off Egypt in Red Sea

At least 37 people were rescued after a boat carrying tourists sank off northern Egypt in the Red Sea, the Egyptian army said Thursday.

"The Egyptian Navy managed to rescue 37 people of different nationalities on board a tourist boat after it capsized," Egyptian military spokesman Gharib Abdel Hafez said in a statement.

"The boat had 14 Englishmen, three Germans, four Belgians, three Spaniards, an Irishman and a Swiss on board, in addition to 11 Egyptians among the crew and divers," he added.

He said the rescued passengers received medical care upon their arrival at the pier at the Red Sea Naval Base.

Abdel Hafez did not provide further details on the health status of the passengers.

The Red Sea coast includes a number of resorts and witnesses continuous cruises that attract tourists coming to Egypt.