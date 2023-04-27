News
NATO chief Stoltenberg: Ukraine has so far received 230 tanks
Published April 27,2023
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that members and partners of the military alliance have delivered to Ukraine so far 230 tanks, over 1,550 armoured vehicles and "vast amounts of ammunition."
"More than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have already been delivered," he said, speaking alongside Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in Brussels.
"In total, we have trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian armoured brigades," he added. A NATO brigade is made up of several thousand soldiers.
"This will put Ukraine in a strong position to continue to retake occupied territory," he added.