Erdoğan thanks Putin for contributions to Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for his contributions to Türkiye's first nuclear power plant , the Turkish presidency said.

The phone call between Erdoğan and Putin came shortly before the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Türkiye's southern Mersin province was officially granted a nuclear facility status.

Besides bilateral relations and regional developments, the leaders also exchanged views on the developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and the Black Sea grain deal.

Erdoğan told Putin that new initiatives can be worked on through the proposed working group, according to the presidecy.

The leaders also discussed the developments in Syria.

Meanwhile, Putin conveyed his get-well wishes to Erdoğan after he suffered from an upset stomach on Tuesday.









