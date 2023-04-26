Use of veto on UN Security Council exacerbates humanitarian costs: Türkiye

Turkish Ambassador to the UN Sedat Onal said Wednesday that the use of the veto on the Security Council exacerbated crises and humanitarian costs on many occasions.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution one year ago aimed at holding the five permanent members of the Council -- US, UK, China, Russia and France -- accountable for their use of the veto.

The 193-member Assembly gathered on the first anniversary of the adoption of the landmark resolution.

"Exactly one year ago, member states took an important step to enhance the role of the General Assembly," Onal told the Assembly. "It was also an equally important step to make the Security Council more accountable."

He said the Council failed in fulfilling its responsibility to maintain international peace and security and the "veto lies at the heart of the problem."

"The use or threat of use of veto frequently caused paralysis," he said. "On many occasions, the veto gave rise to the perpetuation of the crisis and exacerbated humanitarian costs."

He said the General Assembly now has a useful tool that was adopted last year, at its disposal when it comes to issues pertaining to international peace and security.

















