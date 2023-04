Biden says nuclear attack by N.Korea would result in 'end' of regime

US President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's regime would be finished if he were to launch a nuclear attack on the United States or its allies.

"A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partisans -- partners -- is unacceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action," Biden told a joint news conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.