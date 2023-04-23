TÜRKIYES NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY AND CHILDRENS DAY CELEBRATED IN UGANDA

Children were special guests at the Turkish Embassy in Uganda where a celebration was held Sunday to mark Türkiye's National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

Turkish Ambassador to Uganda Mehmet Fatih Ak told Anadolu that the day focuses on children because, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, emphasized that children are the nation's future.

"As we celebrate the 103rd anniversary of the opening of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, this presents a chance to reconnect with the children amid our busy lives, by coming together to share moments like these with them," Ak said.

"The invitation extended to the children for the banquet is to reassure them that they are our future," he added.









