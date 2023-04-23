UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER: RUSSIA HAS STOLEN EUROPES PEACE

Russia has not only stolen territory in Ukraine, but also peace in Europe and stability in the world, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.



"[Russia] has destroyed the basic principles of humanity by committing unspeakable atrocities," Kuleba wrote in an op-ed for the Sunday edition of German daily Die Welt.



No real peace in the region was possible if Moscow was not held accountable for all its crimes, Ukraine's top diplomat said.



Hopes for a 21st century of peace were dashed early on, Kuleba writes in the article. "Instead, Russia has thrown us back into a long 19th century marked by colonial conquests," he added. "[The war in Ukraine] has shown that security in the region is indivisible. A threat to one is a threat to all."



The future of Euro-Atlantic security will be "decided on the battlefield in Ukraine," according to the minister.



Kuleba rejected calls for quick negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. "Should we make a mistake now and choose to reward [Russian President Vladimir] Putin for his aggression in any form instead of defeating him as a lesson to all other would-be aggressors, the future of Ukraine, Europe and the whole world will be jeopardized."



Real peace, he said, would only be achieved by restoring Ukraine's internationally recognized border.



Ukraine has been defending itself from Russia's full-scale invasion for nearly 14 months.