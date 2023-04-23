Kiev: Russian military preparing new attack on Vuhledar

Russian troops are again preparing to storm the eastern city of Vuhledar, according to Ukrainian military officials.



Located in the south-west of the Donetsk region, Vuhledar has repeatedly come under heavy fire in recent days, regional military spokesman Olexiy Dmitrashkovsky told Ukrainian state television on Sunday. On Saturday alone, the city was attacked six times by the Russian air force, he said.



"The enemy is using scorched earth tactics," Dmitrashkovsky said. "This is to ensure that our defenders cannot find positions to defend themselves."



An elite Russian unit reinforced with tanks and naval infantrymen suffered significant casualties when they tried to take the area around Vuhledar in a three-week offensive in February.