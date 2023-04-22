Lebanese-Canadian academic receives life sentence for 1980 Paris synagogue bombing

A Lebanese-Canadian university professor was found guilty in absentia Friday for a bomb attack on a Paris synagogue more than 40 years ago.

Hassan Diab, 69, who was the only person accused in the attack, was given a life sentence and an arrest warrant was issued.

The attack in 1980 resulted in the deaths of four people and injured 46. It was the first deadly attack against a Jewish target on French soil since World War II.

Diab did not attend the trial in Paris and his legal team claimed he was wrongly identified.

The success of a potential new extradition process for Diab is uncertain and such a move could potentially strain the relationship between Canada and France.























