Turkish official proposes global task force to address natural disasters

A Turkish official Thursday proposed to create an international humanitarian task force under the auspices of the United Nations to address natural disasters.

"The number of international search and rescue teams is not more than 12,000," Cagri Erhan, member of Turkish Presidential Security and Foreign Policy Council, told a panel in New York.

Organized by the delegation of Turkish Presidency's Communications Directorate, the event at Turkevi Center discussed the impacts of natural disasters on international relations.

Erhan talked about the difficulties the foreign search and rescue teams face including visa issues and communication problems.

The task force would be ready to serve and capable to reach to the disaster area within 24 hours if they had clearances from all countries, he said. He suggested that international search and rescue teams be given humanitarian passports.

Erhan also proposed to create some international humanitarian hubs for logistic reasons around the world through an international convention.

Kilic Bugra Kanat, research director at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), said that the extent of the disasters generates a condition that necessitates international coordination and international efforts.

"Whether it is wildfires, whether it is floods, whether it is natural disasters like earthquakes, necessitate sustainable international coordination to achieve both the recovery and reconstruction and the rebuilding of the areas," he said.

In a video message at the panel, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said: "Our country will never forget the helping hand," following the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye.

"In the face of this great disaster, which no country can easily be prepared for and no state can fight alone, an unprecedented state and national solidarity has been revealed," he added.

It was attended by Deputy Director of Communications Cagatay Ozdemir.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck numerous Turkish provinces, taking over 50,000 lives.

Around 14 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.