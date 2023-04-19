Sudan fighting rages near presidential palace in Khartoum

Fierce clashes erupted near the presidential palace in Khartoum on Wednesday between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"The fighting is considered the most vicious since the outbreak of violence," an eyewitness told Anadolu.

The army confirmed that RSF fighters had attacked a number of sites in the capital, including the presidential palace.

A military statement said the RSF rebels sustained losses after their attack against the Presidential Guard was repelled.

The army said RSF members also looted the Central Bank headquarters in Khartoum and set it on fire.

The violence comes as the army and the RSF agreed to a 24-hour cease-fire starting at 6 p.m. local time (1600GMT).

At least 270 people have been killed and 2,600 others injured in armed clashes between the two military rivals since Saturday in Khartoum and its surrounding areas, according to the Health Ministry.

While the RSF accused the army of attacking its forces south of Khartoum with light and heavy weapons, the military said the paramilitary force was "spreading lies" and declared it a "rebel" group.