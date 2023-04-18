Turkish defense chief Akar, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov discuss grain deal

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on Tuesday discussed the Black Sea grain deal, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

According to a statement, Akar and Kubrakov met in the central Turkish province of Kayseri and exchanged views on the steps to be taken for the smooth and uninterrupted continuation of the grain agreement, officially known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The deal between Moscow and Kyiv was brokered last July by Ankara and the UN. It has so far ensured the safe delivery of 28.3 million tons of grain to countries in need via 903 ships from three of Ukraine's Black Sea ports. The export had paused after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February 2022.

Akar also emphasized the importance of an immediate cease-fire between the warring sides in order to prevent further loss of life, and to re-establish peace and stability in the region.

Türkiye will continue to do its part in ensuring regional peace and humanitarian aid, he added.