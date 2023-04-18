Countdown begins for hybrid solar eclipse

Eclipse enthusiasts around the world travel to Western Australia, Timor Leste and West Papua to observe a unique total solar eclipse.

The eclipse will only be visible in the Southern Hemisphere.

The solar eclipse will begin as a sunrise near the Kerguelen Islands in the Indian Ocean.

It will scrape off the coast of Western Australia and then travel through East Timor and West Papua, becoming a "ring of fire" for a few seconds.

It will end as the sun sets over the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

Relatively few people will witness a total solar eclipse.

Only 50,000 people are expected to arrive on the Exmouth Peninsula in Western Australia. The normal population of the region is around 5,000.

On April 8, 2024, more than 31 million North Americans will witness a total solar eclipse.