GERMANYS FORMER CHANCELLOR MERKEL TO RECEIVE NATIONS HIGHEST AWARD

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel is to be honoured with Germany's Order of Merit with a special design on Monday, to be presented by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.



So far, only former chancellors Konrad Adenauer and Helmut Kohl have received Germany's highest possible honour.



Above the Order of Merit, there is only the Grand Cross, which every federal president automatically receives on taking office. Otherwise it is only awarded to foreign heads of state.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also due to attend the ceremony at Bellevue Palace in Berlin.



Merkel invited a total of 20 guests to the small ceremony and dinner. Alongside family members, the former chancellor also asked some of her political supporters to attend.



Merkel was chancellor from 2005 to 2021.