G7 warns against violence to change international order

The Group of Seven (G7) industrialized democracies have warned against any attempt to forcibly change the international order in view of Russia's war in Ukraine and China's increasing assertiveness.



"So we will firmly reject any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force," Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Monday as G7 foreign ministers discussed the situation in the Indo-Pacific.



"We will demonstrate to the world the G7's strong determination to uphold the international order based on the rule of law," Hayashi added.



After a working dinner on Sunday in the Japanese resort of Karuizawa, consultations continued on Monday between G7 foreign ministers.



China's sabre-rattling towards Taiwan and North Korean missile tests will be discussed, along with the sudden violence in Sudan.



The meeting comes ahead of a full summit of G7 leaders in Hiroshima, Japan in May. Japan holds the G7 presidency and is joined in the group by Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States.

