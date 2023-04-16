German police carry out state-wide checks after south-west shootings

After several shooting incidents in the south-western state of Baden-Württemberg, police carried out a large-scale control operation on Saturday evening.



More than 150 police officers carried out 200 checks of people and vehicles at select sites in Stuttgart and in the regions of Esslingen, Göppingen, Ludwigsburg and Ulm, the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) of Baden-Württemberg said on Sunday.



"We are doing everything we can to stop the escalation of violence in the region," LKA President Andreas Stenger said in a statement. During the checks on the previous evening, one man had resisted, he said. No arrests were made but officers issued eight orders to leave the area. No arrests were reported.



The checks come after an arrest was made on Friday, when police detained a 20-year-old man they suspect of involvement in the shooting of a 32-year-old man in the Zuffenhausen district of Stuttgart.



The 32-year-old had been shot and seriously injured outside a restaurant in mid-March.



Then, in early April, someone in a car shot at and injured the owner of a restaurant in Plochingen. Two 22-year-olds were remanded in custody shortly afterwards.



Police did not find any suspects in other shootings in the state, with incidents including a man who was also shot in Plochingen on February 25.



Then, at the end of February, a 21-year-old woman was shot at from a moving car in Eislingen/Fils and suffered a leg injury.



