Russian woman arrested for suspected corporate espionage in Sweden

A Russian woman has been arrested on spying charges in Sweden, local media reported on Friday.

The unidentified woman was arrested a day earlier at an oil refinery in the western coastal city of Gothenburg, according to Swedish news channel TV4.

She is suspected of corporate espionage, the report said.

The Swedish Security Service (SAPO) said it was aware of the situation, but did not disclose any further details.

"We know about the case, but it is a police matter," said Gabriel Wernstedt, a SAPO spokesperson.

Several people have been brought in for questioning and search operations were carried out at different locations, according to reports.

The Gothenburg police said there is no information to share at the moment because the investigation is in a preliminary stage.

The company operating the facility where the arrest took place said the woman was employed by one of their subcontractors.



















