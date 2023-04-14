 Contact Us
News World Erdoğan: Türkiye will extract Black Sea natural gas on April 20

Erdoğan: Türkiye will extract Black Sea natural gas on April 20

Türkiye will extract Black Sea natural gas on April 20, if possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement while making comments to the media outlets in Istanbul after performing Friday prayers at Hz Ali Mosque.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published April 14,2023
Subscribe
ERDOĞAN: TÜRKIYE WILL EXTRACT BLACK SEA NATURAL GAS ON APRIL 20
Speaking to reporters in Istanbul after performing Friday prayers at Hz Ali Mosque, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his comments: "We will extract our natural gas on April 20, if possible. At the moment, all plans and calculations are accordingly."

"After that, we will have already taken our steps by integrating this with the existing natural gas," Erdoğan added.

Türkiye announced its first natural gas discovery -- the world's largest offshore find in 2020 -- in the Black Sea about three years ago in the Tuna-1 well. It made another discovery in 2021 in the Amasra-1 well.