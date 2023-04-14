Erdoğan: Türkiye will extract Black Sea natural gas on April 20

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul after performing Friday prayers at Hz Ali Mosque
, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
stressed in his comments: "We will extract our natural gas
on April 20, if possible. At the moment, all plans and calculations are accordingly."
"After that, we will have already taken our steps by integrating
this with the existing natural gas
," Erdoğan added.
Türkiye
announced its first natural gas discovery -- the world's largest offshore find in 2020 -- in the Black Sea about three years ago in the Tuna-1 well. It made another discovery in 2021 in the Amasra-1 well.