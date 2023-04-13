UN rights chief ‘alarmed’ at escalating migrant crisis in Central Mediterranean

The UN human rights chief on Thursday expressed "alarm" at the "precarious situation" of asylum seekers and migrants attempting to cross the Central Mediterranean.

Volker Turk called for concerted efforts to ensure their swift rescue, with dignified, effective, and thorough processing at a safe location, referring to Italy, which has imposed strict new laws regarding rescue missions.

"We are seeing a steep increase in the number of desperate people putting their lives at grave risk," said the UN high commissioner for human rights.

"We cannot afford to dither and to become embroiled in yet another debate about who is responsible. Human lives are at stake."

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) said Wednesday that irregular migrant flow to Europe increased 26% in the first quarter of 2023.

According to the UN Rights Office, since 2014, over 26,000 people have died or gone missing crossing the Mediterranean, including over 20,000 along the Central Mediterranean route, considered among the deadliest migration routes worldwide.

Turk urged countries to open up more regular migration channels, enhance responsibility-sharing, and ensure arrangements for the safe and timely disembarkation of all people rescued at sea.

There should be independent monitoring and oversight of migration-related policies and practices, he added.

The UN rights chief applauded the efforts of the Italian coastguard who have rescued some 2,000 people since Friday.

An estimated 400 people reportedly remain at sea, waiting for help. At least four people died, and more than 20 others remain missing after two migrant boats sank off Tunisia on Saturday.

OVER 31,000 MIGRANTS IN ITALY



Italy has reported that some 31,300 migrants have arrived there so far in 2023, up from around 7,900 in the same period last year.

Rescuers say most migrants have departed from Libya and Tunisia and come initially from Costa Rica, Guinea, Bangladesh, Tunisia, and Pakistan.

"Now is the time for solidarity with Italy and enhanced cooperation to safeguard the protection of the human rights of all people on the move," Turk said, calling on the EU member states to coordinate migration governance.

Italy decided on Tuesday to impose a state of emergency to manage the situation.

"Any new policies under the State of Emergency need to be in line with Italy's human rights obligations," Turk said.

The UN rights chief noted that experience shows that adopting a stricter line on curbing irregular migration will not prevent departures but result in more human suffering and deaths at sea.

"Instead, it would be far better for countries to provide safe and regular pathways for migration and prevent unnecessary deaths," he said.

Meanwhile, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said it has increased its activities to provide humanitarian assistance and protection with its route-based approach through the Central Mediterranean and Western Balkans to support vulnerable migrants.