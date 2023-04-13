World’s most advanced robot integrated with artificial intelligence language model

Ameca, which was developed by Engineered Arts, a British company based in Cornwall, is capable of speaking Japanese, German, French and Chinese fluently with ultra-realistic reactions. Moreover, the robot can smile or frown, blink, scrunch its nose and even wink.



Of the two videos released by the company, the first one shows Ameca speaking Japanese, while the other shows the robot depicting the happiest and saddest days of her life.



Described as "the most realistic humanoid robot", Ameca had become famous in previous months for its impressive facial expressions.



The robot, which can imitate expressions such as grimace, disbelief, disgust, pain, happiness and anger, was showcased for the first time at CES, a technology fair held in Las Vegas, the U.S., between January 5-7, 2022.































