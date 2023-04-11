UN chief calls for 'massive international support' for drought-stricken Somalia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday sought "massive international support" for Somalia which is facing the worst drought in decades.

Guterres, who paid a visit to Somalia, met Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, president of the Horn of Africa country, at the presidential palace in the capital Mogadishu.

Speaking to journalists at a news conference after a visit accompanied by Mohamud, Guterres said he is in Somalia to "ring the alarm on the need of massive international support because of the humanitarian difficulties the country is facing."

The UN chief said Somalia is experiencing its worst series of five years of drought in recorded history.

Guterres added that his visit is "above all a visit of solidarity."

"Every year, during the Ramadan I have the honor of visiting a Muslim country and today I am happy to continue this tradition here in Somalia and to fast with you in solidarity."

The UN head said he and the Somali president discussed the government's valuable efforts to tackle terrorism and advance peace and security for everyone.

Addressing the reporters with the UN chief, Mohamud described the Guterres' visit as a "historic visit at a critical time."

After his meeting with the president, Guterres paid a visit to the southwestern city of Baidoa, which is the country's drought epicenter and hosts families who have been forced to flee due to terrorism and drought.

"Despite having lost so much, their determination to rebuild their lives is nothing short of inspiring. The world can no longer neglect them nor the millions of fellow Somalis in need," he said after his visit to Baidoa.

Guterres' visit comes as Somalia is witnessing one of the worst and longest droughts in recent history.

More than 6.5 million people in Somalia are projected to face crisis-level or worse food insecurity between April and June, with 223,000 people likely to face "catastrophic hunger," the UN said.

An estimated 43,000 people died due to the drought in 2022 alone-half of them children under 5 years old, according to the UN.

Since the start of the current drought, there have been over 1.5 million displacements.















