MRF leader Karadayi visits Türkiye’s quake-hit region, voices support

The leader of Bulgaria's Turkish minority party on Sunday visited Türkiye's earthquake-hit province of Kahramanmaraş and voiced his support for the victims of the deadly quakes.

Mustafa Karadayi, head of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) party, told Anadolu that the Feb. 6 quakes deeply upset both Muslims as well as the people of Bulgaria.

Noting that Bulgaria also mobilized efforts to help quake victims, Karadayi said: "Search and rescue teams from Bulgaria came to Türkiye in the first hours after the earthquake."

"As a political party in Bulgaria, we, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, carried out the most comprehensive campaign for earthquake victims since our establishment," he added.

More than 50,000 people were killed on Feb. 6 when magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck southern and southeastern Turkish provinces.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.