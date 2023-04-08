RUSSIAS WAR ON UKRAINE LATEST: RUSSIA LIKELY BEHIND DOCUMENT LEAK, U.S. SAYS

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia likely behind document leak, U.S. says

Ukrainian servicemen fire a military vehicle with anti-aircraft cannon, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the front line city of Bakhmut, Ukraine April 7, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

Russia or pro-Russian elements are likely behind a leak of classified U.S. military documents that offer a partial snapshot of the war in Ukraine, three U.S. officials told Reuters, while the Justice Department said it was probing the leak.

FIGHTING



* A missile fired from Ukrainian-held territory was shot down over the Black Sea town of Feodosia in Russian-controlled Crimea, the Moscow-installed head of Crimea's administration said on Saturday. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports and it was unclear how Ukraine could have attempted such a strike.

* British military intelligence said on Friday that Russian forces were threatening a key supply route to Bakhmut, the focus of their assault for months which Ukraine has said it is defending to wear the invaders down before its counter-offensive. The Ukrainian military said it was holding on in the city but the situation was difficult.

* Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

DIPLOMACY, POLITICS



* Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was formally charged with espionage in Russia, Russian news agencies said on Friday. Gershkovich denied the charges and said he was working as a journalist.

* Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is to visit Canada in the coming weeks, a spokesperson for Canada's prime minister said on Friday.

* Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova is due to visit India on Monday and will seek humanitarian aid and equipment to repair energy infrastructure damaged during Russia's invasion, the Hindu newspaper reported on Saturday.

ECONOMY, TRADE



* Russia threatened to bypass a U.N.-brokered grain deal unless obstacles to its agricultural exports were removed, while talks in Türkiye agreed removing barriers was needed to extend the agreement beyond next month.

* Ukraine can resume exporting electricity after a six-month gap, given the success of repairs carried out after repeated Russian attacks, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Friday.





























