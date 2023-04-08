Emirates issues travel advisory regarding deadly Marburg virus

Emirates, a Dubai-based airline, has shared a notice on its website cautioning its customers who are planning to travel to Oman, as the deadly Marburg virus outbreak has been confirmed in the country.

The airline received the warning from the Omani authorities, who advised all airlines about the situation.

On Thursday, the advisory was released, instructing individuals who have recently visited affected countries to self-isolate and promptly seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms of illness within 21 days of returning.

At the instruction of the Omani authorities, a notice was disseminated advising travelers to either delay their visits to the Marburg virus-affected nations or exercise necessary precautions if the travel is unavoidable.