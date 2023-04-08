British intelligence: Ukraine grid holding up to Russian attacks

Russia's attempt to "severely degrade" Ukraine's energy infrastructure has "highly likely failed," and the energy situation in Ukraine will only improve as temperatures rise, Britain's Minstry of Defence said on Saturday in its regular update on the war.



Over the past months, Russian missile attacks have deliberately targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine, often leaving residents without electricity and heating for long periods of time in freezing temperatures.



Citing intelligence, Britain's MoD said smaller-scale attacks continue but are "highly likely having much less impact" on Ukraine's energy system.



Procuring replacements and repairing the infrastructure is a major logistical challenge for Ukrainian utility companies, it said. A high-voltage transformer, for example, weighs at least 100 tons.



With the onset of spring, the situation will ease considerably, according to the report. Ukraine has likely also begun preparations for the next winter, it said.



The British MoD has put out daily updates since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, based on information from its intelligence services. Moscow sees the reports as disinformation.