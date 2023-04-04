Strong winds stoke wildfires in South Korea for 3rd day

South Korean firefighters are struggling to contain the wildfire in South Chungcheong Province as it continues to rage for the third day due to strong winds in the area, local media reported on Tuesday.

The fire, which broke out on Sunday following a dry weather warning in the region, still continues despite the deployment of some 1,800 firefighters and 19 fire choppers, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Authorities have now decided to deploy another 3,000 personnel and 188 fire engines to douse the fire that has so far affected 1,452 hectares of land.

Forest officials said the blaze is further spreading because of strong winds.

Meanwhile, another wildfire that broke out in the nearby city of Suncheon in South Jeolla Province on Monday has also caused damage in the area.

So far, 43 residents were evacuated from the area as four factories, two livestock sheds, and two greenhouses were burnt down by the fire, the agency said citing the Korea Forest Service.