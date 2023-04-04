Kiev urges Ukrainians to flee Russian-occupied territories

Kiev has indirectly urged Ukrainians in Russian-occupied territories to flee in light of the upcoming Ukrainian offensive.



"I advise Ukrainians in temporarily occupied territories to either go to third countries or prepare," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said on Telegram without providing further details.



"You know what to do, take care of yourself and your children," Vereshchuk said.



"The officials of the occupiers still have some time to get away from there," Vereshchuk continued. Some of them were already packing their things, she said. "It would be nice if they took their collaborators with them."