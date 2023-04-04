GERMAN MILITARYS NEW CHIEF INSPECTOR VISITS NATO ALLIES

The new inspector general of Germany's armed forces, Carsten Breuer, has met US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley in Washington during his first working visit to Berlin's NATO allies.



"The direct and personal exchange with my counterparts is particularly important to me," General Breuer said after Monday's talks in the Pentagon, which among other topics were thought to cover the conflict in Ukraine.



On Tuesday, Breuer was due to meet French Chief of Staff Thierry Burkhard in Paris and speak before the French Defence Committee.



He is to continue his tour to The Hague a day later for talks with the commander of the Dutch armed forces, General Onno Eichelsheim.



"Further visits to my European chief of defence comrades will follow in the coming days and weeks," said Breuer. "Unity in the [NATO military] alliance is essential not only in these times - and right now we are experiencing it more than ever."



Breuer took office as inspector general of Germany's Bundeswehr in mid-March, succeeding General Eberhard Zorn.

