France calls on Israel to avoid steps that increase tensions

France's foreign minister spoke by phone Monday with her Israeli counterpart, urging Israel to refrain from taking unilateral measures, particularly regarding settlements.

Catherine Colonna and Eli Cohen discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, according to a statement from the French Foreign Ministry.

Reiterating her country's stance on the two-state solution for the peace, Colonna also underscored the importance of maintaining the status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem.

She also condemned the attacks against Israeli civilians, said the statement.

The two top diplomats also exchanged views on Russia's war on Ukraine as well as Iran's "destabilizing activities."