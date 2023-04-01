Ukraine: Troops fend off Russian attacks on Bakhmut in heavy snow

Embattled Ukrainian soldiers near the eastern city of Bakhmut have fended off further Russian attacks over the past day, the Ukrainian military said.



"In the past 24 hours, our defenders have repelled enemy attacks in the area of the towns of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske," the Ukrainian general staff said on Saturday.



Both villages are located on important access roads to the contested city of Bakhmut. Russian sources had previously reported heavy snowfalls hampering the advance of the attacking troops.



"The deterioration in the weather makes it difficult to take decisive action," complained Russian military expert Boris Roshin on Saturday night.



Images and video footage from the area show heavy snowfall and a thick blanket of snow on the ground.



