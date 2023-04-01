Defence minister: Russia ramping up ammunition production

Russia has significantly increased its ammunition production, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday.



"This concerns both ordinary and high-precision ammunition," Shoigu said at a general staff meeting on Saturday. He did not provide more precise details.



Shoigu added that this would enable Russia to achieve its war aims. His statements could not be independently verified.



Ammunition shortages are becoming an increasing issue for both Ukraine and Russia in the ongoing conflict. Ukraine's Western allies, who provide the country with large amounts of military supplies, are also ramping up their production.

