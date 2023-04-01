Serbia, North Macedonia ink deals to boost trade, cooperation

Serbia and North Macedonia on Friday signed three agreements to boost bilateral trade and cooperation.

The deals were signed in the Serbian capital Belgrade, where North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski is on a visit with a delegation of top officials.

The three agreements relate to cross-border movement of goods and people, along with cooperation in mining and energy.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said economic and political ties between the two countries are improving by the day.

He said bilateral trade is nearing €2 billion ($2.18 billion), a figure 28% higher than 2021.

Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania are part of an Open Balkan initiative which currently covers an economic and political zone aimed at boosting trade and student exchange opportunities for some 12 million people, as well as encouraging the three countries' integration into the EU.