Three people, including a foreign tourist, were killed Friday as multiple avalanches hit Norway's far north, police said.

Five tourists were caught in an avalanche near the Kavringtinden peak in Norway's far north, and "one person is deceased," Morten Pettersen with the Troms police told a press conference.

He added that another two people had died when an avalanche swept a house and a barn into the sea on the island of Reinoya moments later.