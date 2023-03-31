News World King Charles returns to Britain at end of three-day Germany visit

Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Camilla (R), Queen Consort, greet wellwishers from the balcony of the city Hall, in Hamburg, northern Germany on March 31, 2023. (AFP)

Britain's King Charles III and his wife Camilla spent the last day of their three-day visit to Germany touring the northern city of Hamburg, learning about decarbonization efforts and remembering historical events.



Charles laid a wreath, together with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Mayor Peter Tschentscher, at the St. Nikolai memorial.



The former Hamburg main church was destroyed during British and American air raids in World War II. Hamburg bishop Kirsten Fehrs read a prayer that originated in 1959 in Coventry, the English city that was heavily bombed by German air raids in November 1940.



Hamburg was bombed in a series of attacks that in 1943 unleashed a firestorm killing around 35,000 people and injuring 120,000 more.



But there was plenty of time to celebrate the very different relationship the two countries now have.



Charles and Camilla were welcomed at Hamburg's Rathausmarkt as people crowded in front of City Hall to catch a glimpse of the couple.



The couple took ample time to shake hands. They walked along the barrier and greeted those waiting, many of whom sought to take pictures of them.



Camilla, together with the German president's wife, visited a Hamburg school, where they read to children from an English author's children's book.



The royal couple took a boat ride around the harbour and learned of the region's environmental efforts.



Charles expressed interest in speaking with representatives of the Hamburg port about the decarbonization of the maritime economy, the promotion of renewable energies and hydrogen technology, and the environmental and climate-friendly transformation of industry.



According to the British embassy, Hamburg is working closely with British ports to pursue similarly ambitious decarbonization goals.



Closing out their stay was a reception in the city for 1,000 guests hosted by the British embassy, where British and German music played.



Beatles expert Stefanie Hempel and her cover band The Silver Spoons told dpa before the reception started that songs by the boys from Liverpool who became famous in Hamburg would be featured.



"The Beatles programme was an express wish of the Palace," she told dpa.



The royal couple left late on Friday afternoon from Hamburg airport.





























