U.S.' Blinken compares Bosnian Serb leader to Russian President Putin

The U.S.' top diplomat has compared a recent political stand by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik to that of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Milorad Dodik's attacks on basic rights and freedoms in Republika Srpska show he is on (Russian) President Vladimir Putin's authoritarian path," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter late Wednesday.

Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska, one of two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, said last week that a law will soon be passed banning members of the LGBT community from entering educational institutions.

The decision is based on local authorities wanting to preserve the traditional family values of the people of Republika Srpska, he said.

Blinken added that the U.S., represented by Ambassador to Sarjevo Michael Murphy, "continues to advocate for the democratic and prosperous future that all citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina deserve."

Dodik earlier said that U.S. and British policy have turned Bosnia and Herzegovina into a "cursed" country and aim to dissolve Republika Srpska.

According to Dodik, local Serbs do not believe that the U.S. and Britain are friendly towards them.