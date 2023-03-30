Palestinians commemorate 47th anniversary of Land Day

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip commemorated Thursday the 47th anniversary of National Land Day, which is celebrated on March 30 every year. Near the eastern borders of Gaza City, the National and Islamic Action forces organized a national festival to commemorate Land Day. Hundreds of citizens participated in the festival by raising Palestinian flags and pro-Palestinian banners. The Israeli army, stationed near the borders of Gaza City, fired tear gas canisters at the participants in the festival, without reporting any injuries. In a conference held during the festival, the leader of the Islamic Jihad movement, Khalid Al-Batch, said in a speech on behalf of the participating factions, 'National unity is a necessity in light of the changes taking place in the Palestinian territories and the world.' Al-Batch warned of Israeli attempts to 'erase Palestinian cities in the West Bank,' stressing 'the factions' rejection of all political outcome that takes away the Palestinian right.' He pointed out that the Israeli approval of 'the formation of the National Guard will mainly target the Palestinians, and will lead to more innocent bloodshed.' On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced approving the formation of a National Guard subjected to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Sami Abu Shehadeh, head of the National Democratic Assembly, said 'this memory comes amidst a right-wing Israeli government that is a danger to the Palestinian cause.' He called on the Palestinians to 'achieve national unity, end division and unite around national demands.' In the Juhor ad-Dik area in the central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture organized a national event in commemoration of Land Day, during which dozens of olive trees were planted. 'This event comes within the framework of commemorating the Land Day, and passing on the history of sacrifices made by the Palestinian people to the next generations,' Adham al-Bassiouni, spokesman for the ministry, told Anadolu. He explained that the commemoration coincides with 'the increase in the frequency of Israeli violations against Palestinian lands and farmers.' The Land Day, March 30, is an annual day of commemoration for Palestinians of the events of that date in 1976 when the Israeli authorities confiscated vast areas of Palestinian land.