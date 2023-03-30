 Contact Us

Palestinians commemorate 47th anniversary of Land Day

Near the eastern borders of Gaza City, the National and Islamic Action forces organized a national festival to commemorate Land Day.

Published 30.03.2023 19:06
Palestinians in the Gaza Strip commemorated Thursday the 47th anniversary of National Land Day, which is celebrated on March 30 every year.
