Mine explosion in northeastern Ukraine kills 2, injures 2

Two people were killed and two others injured in a mine explosion in northeastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region on Wednesday.

"Another accident occurred in the Izium district. Driving along a dirt field road near the town of Barvinkove, a car hit an anti-tank mine. As a result of the explosion, 2 people died immediately, 2 more were injured," said a statement on Telegram by the regional State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS).

The statement urged residents to be careful and avoid unknown or untested dirt roads, suspicious or unfamiliar objects, forests, fields, rivers and other open spaces, especially in areas previously controlled by Russia or where clashes have taken place.

It also asked locals to report any "suspicious object" they encounter to the DSNS.

A separate statement by Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said that the two people killed were a 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man, while the two others injured by the mine explosion were men 20 and 24 years old.

"I call everyone again! Do not travel on unknown or untested roads. Do not visit forests, forest strips, fields, rivers. Do not touch suspicious objects. This is very dangerous and can cost lives," Synyehubov said in the statement on Telegram.

Now in its second year, Russia's war on Ukraine has so far killed 8,401 civilians and wounded 14,023 others, according to the latest UN figures.





















