Electricity down in occupied Melitopol following Ukrainian shelling

Electricity is down in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol following shelling by Ukrainian forces, a regional civil defence official told Russia's Interfax news agency on Wednesday.



According to both Russian and Ukrainian sources, the target of the attacks was the city's railway depot. Residents reported multiple explosions in the area of the depot. Repair work is in progress.



The Russian occupiers have made Melitopol the capital of the part of the Zaporizhzhya region they have conquered - partly because they have not succeeded in capturing the regional capital, Zaporizhzhya itself.



Located in south-eastern Ukraine, Melitopol is a major railroad hub for the Russian military.



The shelling of the depot by Ukrainian troops is probably primarily aimed at blocking Russian supply lines.



