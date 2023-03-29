BRITAINS KING CHARLES MEETS GERMAN PRESIDENT AT BRANDENBURG GATE

Britain's King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, have met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender at the Brandenburg Gate in the heart of the German capital.



The German pair will accompany Charles and Camilla during their three-day trip.



Charles and Camilla are being greeted as state guests with military honours - the first time such a ceremony was taking place at the historic location.



Many hundreds of well-wishers had gathered at the area around the Brandenburg Gate to welcome and see the royals, who are on their first foreign state visit since taking on their new roles.



