 Contact Us
News World Britain's King Charles meets German president at Brandenburg Gate

Britain's King Charles meets German president at Brandenburg Gate

DPA WORLD
Published March 29,2023
Subscribe
BRITAINS KING CHARLES MEETS GERMAN PRESIDENT AT BRANDENBURG GATE

Britain's King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, have met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender at the Brandenburg Gate in the heart of the German capital.

The German pair will accompany Charles and Camilla during their three-day trip.

Charles and Camilla are being greeted as state guests with military honours - the first time such a ceremony was taking place at the historic location.

Many hundreds of well-wishers had gathered at the area around the Brandenburg Gate to welcome and see the royals, who are on their first foreign state visit since taking on their new roles.