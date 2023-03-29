Biden to nominate Herro Mustafa Garg as US ambassador to Egypt: White House

US President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Herro Mustafa Garg to serve as the next ambassador to Egypt, the White House said Wednesday.

The career diplomat served as ambassador to Bulgaria from October 2019 to March 2023.

Garg also was Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Portugal.

She came to the US with her family from northern Iraq as refugees when she was 2.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rubinstein is currently Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Cairo. He assumed office Aug. 23, 2022.























