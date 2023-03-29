Biden: No Netanyahu visit to Washington 'in the near term'

US President Joe Biden has put a damper on the prospect of a visit to Washington by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



When asked whether he would invite Netanyahu to the White House, Biden told journalists on Tuesday: "Not in the near term."



Biden criticized the controversial judicial reforms which Netanyahu halted after it triggered an explosion of protests throughout Israel.



"Like many strong supporters of Israel, I'm very concerned. And I'm concerned that they get this straight. They cannot continue down this road," Biden told reporters when asked about the health of democracy in Israel.



The US leader said he hoped Netanyahu would abandon the judicial reform plans.



Netanyahu replied on Twitter that he appreciated Biden's support, but "Israel is a sovereign country which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends."



The US ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, had said on Tuesday the Israeli leader would be hosted by the White House at some point in the coming weeks.



"He obviously will be coming. I assume after Passover," Nides told Israel's Army Radio. Passover ends on April 13.



"There's no question that the prime minister will come and see President Biden," Nides had said.



