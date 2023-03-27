Two seriously injured as fire breaks out in Berlin retirement home

Two residents were seriously injured when a fire broke out in a retirement home in Berlin's Neu Hohenschönhausen district on Monday morning, police said.



The fire brigade rescued the people from the room and started to rescusitate them, the police spokesperson said. They were thought to be suffering from smoke inhalation.



Fire crews put out the blaze in the home in eastern part of the city. The fire broke out in a room on the second floor of a residential building.



The fire brigade received the alert at 9:28 am (0728 GMT) and some 100 firefighters headed to the scene.



