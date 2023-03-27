Russian official calls US biggest 'dictator' of the world

A Russian official on Monday accused the US of being the biggest "dictator" of the world who violates the sovereignty of other countries.

"Hypocritically speaking about freedom of choice, the United States, which has proclaimed itself the main dictator of the world, will in fact simply abuse the countries whose sovereignty and democracy it violated," head of Kremlin's Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, commenting on the upcoming Summit for Democracy.

Patrushev said the event, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington, will be "another meeting in favor of the world order, where Washington wants to play a central role forever, and dissidents will be expected to be labeled as 'non-democratic states'."

Patrushev said the US will declare itself as "the defender of international law" and that its geopolitical opponents will be accused of "war crimes and corruption," while its own "acts of genocide and financial fraud" will be ignored.

"The main task of the political regime in modern United States is to mislead its own population ... Democracy is just a beautiful facade of the state system, which is designed to hide the disregard for the rights of ordinary Americans," Patrushev said.

He questioned freedom of expression in the US when "even the former president of the United States is not allowed to speak on social networks and the press on topics of interest to society," referring to bans on former President Donald Trump.

"By proclaiming democratic slogans out of place, in fact, Washington has long become a champion in violating the sovereignty of states, in the number of wars and conflicts it unleashed."

He said NATO is a party to Russia's war on Ukraine, which started last February, and the summit will include the topic of providing further assistance to Kyiv.

"By trying to prolong this military confrontation as long as possible, they do not hide their main goal - the defeat of Russia on the battlefield and its further dismemberment," he said.

- US GOING TO 'DEFAULT'

According to Patrushev the US is going to default due to its external debt of more than $31.5 trillion.

"The fall in the level of confidence in the dollar, not backed by real goods, as well as in the system of inflated speculative transactions in the stock market, will lead the States to a powerful financial crisis," he said.

He also claimed that Russia has saved the US from collapse at least twice.

"She (Russia) saved the United States at least twice - during the War of Independence and the Civil War. But I believe that this time it is not advisable to help the States maintain its integrity," Patrushev said.

He claimed that the EU is also close to collapse and said: "The Europeans will not tolerate this supranational superstructure, which not only does not justify itself, but also pushes the Old World into an open conflict with our country."

He further claimed that the US is interested in the collapse of the EU in order to prevent Europe from "flourishing through cooperation with Russia."

According to him, the US also wants to create an "Asian NATO" that will become "the next aggressive bloc directed against China and Russia" and that Washington is pushing Japan towards a new "militarization."

























