Vladimir Putin

With the deployment ofin neighbouring Belarus, Russian Presidentwants to deter the West and distract it from Moscow's mistakes, according to one analyst."They [the] are meant to intimidate the West into not continuing its arms deliveries for Ukrainian offensives in 2023," German political scientisttold dpa."First and foremost, however, the announcement is meant to distract from the fact thatis not making the progress, for example in, that he urgently needs."The, who has taught atin London, warned the West not to cut support for Ukraine for fear of a nuclear strike."The pattern of ain the face of conventional non-success is already familiar from last October," Terhalle said."It is a good indication that the Russian army and Wagner forces are not able to break the Ukrainians." The town ofin easternhas been heavily contested for months and is now practically destroyed.Thestressed: "As in 2022, Putin will not usein 2023 because that would make him lose his most important weapon, intimidation, which has significantly influencedin the case of Germany and the tank issue."At the same time, by stationing them in, Putin is inadvertently fuelling a debate about the need for strongerin Europe, he said.