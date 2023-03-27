PUTINS NUCLEAR MOVE MEANT TO INTIMIDATE WEST - ANALYST

With the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons
in neighbouring Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin
wants to deter the West and distract it from Moscow's mistakes, according to one analyst.
"They [the nuclear weapons
] are meant to intimidate the West into not continuing its arms deliveries for Ukrainian offensives in 2023," German political scientist Maximilian Terhalle
told dpa.
"First and foremost, however, the announcement is meant to distract from the fact that Putin
is not making the progress, for example in Bakhmut
, that he urgently needs."
The geopolitics expert
, who has taught at King's College
in London, warned the West not to cut support for Ukraine for fear of a nuclear strike.
"The pattern of a tactical nuclear threat
in the face of conventional non-success is already familiar from last October," Terhalle said.
"It is a good indication that the Russian army and Wagner forces are not able to break the Ukrainians." The town of Bakhmut
in eastern Ukraine
has been heavily contested for months and is now practically destroyed.
The political scientist
stressed: "As in 2022, Putin will not use nuclear weapons
in 2023 because that would make him lose his most important weapon, intimidation, which has significantly influenced NATO
in the case of Germany and the tank issue."
At the same time, by stationing them in Belarus
, Putin is inadvertently fuelling a debate about the need for stronger nuclear capabilities
in Europe, he said.