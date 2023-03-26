India launches heaviest rocket with 36 satellites

India on Sunday launched its heaviest rocket, Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3 or GSLV Mark 3), which successfully placed 36 satellites into orbit, the country's Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced.

"All 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites injected into the intended orbits. In its 6th consecutive successful flight, LVM3 carried 5805 kgs (12,798 pounds) of payload to Low Earth Orbit," the agency wrote on Twitter, calling the mission "accomplished."

At local time 9 a.m., the rocket was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, the agency said.

According to the ISRO, today's mission is the second mission under a commercial agreement between New Space India Limited, a government-run firm, and UK-based satellite company, OneWeb, to launch 72 satellites to Low-Earth Orbits."

The first set of 36 satellites was launched in October last year.