EU urges Belarus not to host Russian nuclear weapons, warns of sanctions

"Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean an irresponsible escalation and threat to European security. Belarus can still stop it, it is their choice. The EU stands ready to respond with further sanctions," Borrell said in a tweet.

Published March 26,2023
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday urged Belarus not to host Russian nuclear weapons, saying it could face further sanctions if it did.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Saturday that Moscow plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.