Japanese prime minister makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise visit to Kiev on Tuesday, the Kyodo news agency reported.



Kishida was the only G7 leader yet to visit Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.



He is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, Kyodo said.



The pair will discuss Japanese support for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the agency reported.



The G7, which is currently presided over by Japan, also includes Germany, the US, France, Britain, Italy, and Canada.



Kishida is due to preside over a three-day G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima in May.