Greece plans to hold general elections in May: Prime minister

Greece will hold general elections in May, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced late Tuesday.

"I can tell you with certainty that the elections will be held in May, not in July. Because it is very likely that a second round would be needed," Mitsotakis said during an interview with private broadcaster Alpha TV.

Asked about opinion polls showing that his Nea Dimokratia (New Democracy) party's lead is narrowing against the main opposition SYRIZA party, he questioned their credibility.

"I want the second round to form a majority government, which this country needs," he added.