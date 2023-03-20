Greece sends 60 trucks of aid for earthquake victims in Türkiye

Greece sent 60 truckloads of essential goods on Sunday to help the victims of last month's earthquakes in Türkiye.

The aid was collected as part of a campaign organized by the Attica Region Administration and the Oloi Mazi Boroume (Together We Can) initiative.

On Twitter, the Turkish Consulate General in Athens-Piraeus said that 60 truckloads of aid were collected with the contribution of municipalities in the Attica region.

The consulate general also thanked everyone who took part in the campaign.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces — Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Saturday that the death toll had risen to over 49,500, including more than 6,800 foreign nationals.