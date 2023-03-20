9 migrants drown off Algeria’s coast

At least nine irregular migrants died and eight others went missing on Monday when their boat capsized off Algeria's coast, according to local media.

The migrants drowned off the western coast of the eastern Skikda province, the state radio reported.

Two migrants, including a woman, were rescued by Algerian coast guards, while search operations were underway for those missing, the broadcaster said.

All victims were of Algerian nationals.

Last year, more than 30 irregular migrants drowned while sailing from eastern Algeria to Italy's Sardinia Island in the Mediterranean.

For years, North African countries such as Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Mauritania, and Morocco have witnessed attempts by migrants-mainly from sub-Saharan Africa-to reach Europe, hoping for a better life. While some of the migrants manage to reach their destination, others often die during the journey.